Disregard news concerning the dismissal of EOCO boss – EOCO

Accra, Feb.25, GNA – The Economic Crime Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has advised the public to dismiss reports indicating that Mr. K.K. Amoah, the Executive Director, has been sacked with immediate effect.



A statement signed by Ms. Jacqueline Avotri, the Head of Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, explained that Mr Amoah was appointed by President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve a two-year contract at the Office, with the agreement expected to come to an end on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

It, therefore, expressed concern that the publication could negate the achievements of the Executive Director, who had worked diligently to raise the image of the Office.

“End of contract is not synonymous to sacking or termination,” it said.

It urged the media to crosscheck information they received before publishing them.

