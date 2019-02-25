Disregard news concerning the dismissal of EOCO boss – EOCO

Accra, Feb.25, GNA –
The Economic Crime Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has advised the public to
dismiss reports indicating that Mr. K.K. Amoah, the Executive Director, has
been sacked with immediate effect.
A statement signed by
Ms. Jacqueline Avotri, the Head of Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News
Agency, on Monday, explained that Mr Amoah was appointed by President Nana
Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve a two-year contract at the Office, with the
agreement expected to come to an end on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
It, therefore,
expressed concern that the publication could negate the achievements of the
Executive Director, who had worked diligently to raise the image of the Office.
“End of contract is
not synonymous to sacking or termination,” it said.
It urged the media to
crosscheck information they received before publishing them.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article