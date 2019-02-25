Central Region records 20 percent growth in tourism in 2018

By
Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
Mankessim (C/R) Feb.
25, GNA – Central Region, still maintains its enviable position as the tourism
“heartbeat” of Ghana with the sector growing by 20 percent in 2018 despite
numerous challenges.
Mr Kwame Gyasi,
Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) who disclosed this noted
that, the Region could boast of three of the five major tourist attractions in
the country and continued to be the fortress of tourism in the country.
Speaking at the
Central Regional Tourism Awards organised by the GTA at the Manna Heights Hotel
in Mankessim, the Regional Director enumerated some of the challenges to
include poor road network and lack of personnel.
The event, on the
theme: “Celebrating our Heritage” was to reward excellence by tourism operators
and workers in the tourism industry and recognise individual initiative in
tourism development.
According to Mr Gyasi,
the event presented a golden opportunity for industry players in the region to
re-invent themselves, come together and package the Region very well to attract
more tourists and to further develop the sector.
Nana Oduro Kwarteng,
former Chief Director at the Ministry of Tourism underscored the importance of
culture to the development of the country and said culture must be made an
integral part of Ghana's economic planning.
“Culture is still
relevant in this modern times if well harnessed. We need to be able to use our
cultural heritage to our advantage. Culture must be part of the socio-economic
development of this country”.
He in this regard,
charged players in the hospitality industry to be the driving force behind the
country’s culture by promoting and patronising Ghanaian products as they do
business in their facilities.
Mr Philip Mensah,
Manager in charge of Special Duties at GTA said Ghana was expected to receive
over 500,000 Africans in the Diaspora this year (2019) which had been marked
‘The Year of Return’, to commemorate the end of 400 years of the slave trade in
Ghana.
He said the event
would come with enormous business opportunities that would boost the economic
fortunes of the country and therefore, urged stakeholders in the tourism
industry, to strategically, position themselves to tap into the opportunities.
Mr Mensah also
encouraged them to adhere to high standards and deliver quality service which
was key to sustaining the tourism industry.
In all, 16 competitive
and three honorary awards were given to deserving individuals and institutions
for their contribution towards tourism development in the region.
In the competitive
award category, Cape 360 online portal was adjudged tourism-oriented media
organisation.
Genevieva Lodge
secured the Budget hotel of the year, Kokodo Guest House in Cape Coast, Guest
House of the year, Golden Hill, Manna Heights and Royal Ridge Hotel were
adjudged best 1-Star, 2-Star and 3-Star hotels of the year respectively.
Others were Mawusi
Catering Services, Chop Bar of the year, Sahara Pub, Drinking Bar of the year,
Solace Restaurant and Run-Off Restaurant, best restaurant grade 3 and 2
respectively.
On the travel
services, Geomens Car Rentals won the best car rental service award, Ashanti
Africa Tours, Tour Operator of the year, Mr Isaac Kofi Mensah, Tour Guide of
the year and Mr Stephen Apana Adongo, site guide of the year.
The Tourism and
Hospitality Departments of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Cape
Coast Technical University were honoured for their institutional support for
tourism development and promotion.
The Coconut Groove
Resort in Elmina, Global View Hotel, Kasoa, Windy Lodge, Winneba and the Centre
for National Culture (CNC) also received awards for their corporate support
towards tourism development and promotion.
Individuals including
Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Mr Rabbi Cohen
Halevi of the PANAFEST Secretariat also received awards for their support for
tourism development and promotion in the region.
GNA
