Stakeholders urged to help empower youth through YIEDIE

By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie/Evans Quayson



Takoradi, Feb. 25, GNA - Mrs Maureen Odoi, the Executive Director of the African Aurora Business Network (AABN) in Takoradi, has call on the public, private institutions, churches, cooperate bodies and others institutions to as a matter of urgency help the youth in the western Region to realise their full potentials.

She was speaking during the fourth national Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE) in partnership with young executive business growth, which mentored, coached grand pitched and certification on the theme: "Empowering YIEDIE youth: through AABN Innovative Business Development Services".

She said the AABN was an enterprise development organisation that provided business advisory services to SMEs, youth groups, business and women networks to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

She said YIEDIE programme was designed to create economic opportunities in Ghana's construction value chain for disadvantaged youth.

She mentioned that, the YIEDIE have reached at least, 23,700 youths with training in technical and entrepreneurship skills, which had led to employment opportunities for youth across the country.

She emphasized that the AABN provided excellent business advisory services with accredited and experienced certified business advisors with expertise in SME development globally.

GNA