Stakeholders urged to help empower youth through YIEDIE

By
Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie/Evans Quayson
Takoradi, Feb. 25, GNA
- Mrs Maureen Odoi, the Executive Director of the African Aurora Business
Network (AABN) in Takoradi, has call on the public, private institutions,
churches, cooperate bodies and others institutions to as a matter of urgency
help the youth in the western Region to realise their full potentials.
She was speaking
during the fourth national Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development
Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE) in partnership with young executive business
growth, which mentored, coached grand pitched and certification on the theme:
"Empowering YIEDIE youth: through AABN Innovative Business Development
Services".
She said the AABN was
an enterprise development organisation that provided business advisory services
to SMEs, youth groups, business and women networks to reduce the rate of
unemployment in the country.
She said YIEDIE
programme was designed to create economic opportunities in Ghana's construction
value chain for disadvantaged youth.
She mentioned that,
the YIEDIE have reached at least, 23,700 youths with training in technical and
entrepreneurship skills, which had led to employment opportunities for youth
across the country.
She emphasized that
the AABN provided excellent business advisory services with accredited and
experienced certified business advisors with expertise in SME development
globally.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article