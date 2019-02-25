Twenty-two dedicated Prison Officers in Winneba decorated with medals

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Feb. 25, GNA - Twenty-Two hard working, committed and Highly dedicated Prison Officers of the Winneba Local Prisons were decorated and commended at the 2018 end of year get-together held at the forecourt of the Winneba Prisons.

The ceremony, organised by the Authorities of the Prisons Service, was officiated by the Director of Prisons (DOP) Mr. L. K. Ansah in-charge of Technical, on behalf of the Director General of Prisons.

The Officers honoured were made up of two senior and twenty junior officers who were decorated with medals.

Addressing the ceremony, DOP Ansah charged Prison Officers throughout the country to consider their work as one of the most important assignments of the Nation’s development.

“You should therefore attach your individual magnanimity and fellow -feeling to help achieve our goals”.

DOP Ansah praised the entire Officers of the Winneba Prison for recording “Zero Escape” in 2018 and for making bold initiatives resulting in the implementation of projects to transform inmates in their custody for successful reintegration back into the society.

He noted that, the Prison Administration supported the need to transform and upgrade the local prison and pledged the headquarters readiness to assist it to complete all on-going projects and programmes in good time.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), Mr. D. N. Arthur Officer in-charge of the Winneba Prisons Service announced plans to demolish the old Prisons structure, which had become a death trap and to construct a new one to safeguard the lives of the inmates and officers.

He also disclosed plans to register a number of inmates with the Winneba N.V.T.I to acquire technical training skills, saying, they had concluded an agreement with the Winneba Area Pentecost Church for the release of its 22 acre land located at Ateitu for a Pineapple and Pawpaw farming project which would soon commence.

He said the Effutu Municipal Business Advisory Centre (BAC) and the Association of Artisans and Garages in Winneba had trained over thirty inmates out of its target of 250 in various apprenticeship programmes and vocational skills.

All the programmes were initiated to offer the inmates best and useful professions and they were also in collaboration with University of Education Winneba (UEW) to offer I.C.T and other career-oriented programmes purposely to provide the inmates with certificates and skills to secure jobs when they were discharged.

DDP Arthur expressed appreciation to the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Effutu Municipal Chief Executive Mr. John B. Ninson for their continuous support.

He thanked Mrs. Evelyn Eduful, Chief Executive Officer of Essential Relief International Foundation for proving the facility with WC’s and also constructing an Arc for the station.

