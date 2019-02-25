Twenty-two dedicated Prison Officers in Winneba decorated with medals

By
J. K. Nabary, GNA
Winneba (C/R) Feb. 25,
GNA - Twenty-Two hard working, committed and Highly dedicated Prison Officers
of the Winneba Local Prisons were decorated and commended at the 2018 end of
year get-together held at the forecourt of the Winneba Prisons.
The ceremony,
organised by the Authorities of the Prisons Service, was officiated by the
Director of Prisons (DOP) Mr. L. K. Ansah in-charge of Technical, on behalf of
the Director General of Prisons.
The Officers honoured
were made up of two senior and twenty junior officers who were decorated with medals.
Addressing the
ceremony, DOP Ansah charged Prison Officers throughout the country to consider
their work as one of the most important assignments of the Nation’s
development.
“You should therefore
attach your individual magnanimity and fellow -feeling to help achieve our
goals”.
DOP Ansah praised the
entire Officers of the Winneba Prison for recording “Zero Escape” in 2018 and
for making bold initiatives resulting in the implementation of projects to
transform inmates in their custody for successful reintegration back into the
society.
He noted that, the
Prison Administration supported the need to transform and upgrade the local
prison and pledged the headquarters readiness to assist it to complete all
on-going projects and programmes in good time.
Deputy Director of
Prisons (DDP), Mr. D. N. Arthur Officer in-charge of the Winneba Prisons
Service announced plans to demolish the old Prisons structure, which had become
a death trap and to construct a new one to safeguard the lives of the inmates
and officers.
He also disclosed
plans to register a number of inmates with the Winneba N.V.T.I to acquire
technical training skills, saying, they had concluded an agreement with the
Winneba Area Pentecost Church for the release of its 22 acre land located at
Ateitu for a Pineapple and Pawpaw farming project which would soon commence.
He said the Effutu
Municipal Business Advisory Centre (BAC) and the Association of Artisans and
Garages in Winneba had trained over thirty inmates out of its target of 250 in
various apprenticeship programmes and vocational skills.
All the programmes
were initiated to offer the inmates best and useful professions and they were
also in collaboration with University of Education Winneba (UEW) to offer I.C.T
and other career-oriented programmes purposely to provide the inmates with
certificates and skills to secure jobs when they were discharged.
DDP Arthur expressed
appreciation to the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Effutu Municipal
Chief Executive Mr. John B. Ninson for their continuous support.
He thanked Mrs. Evelyn
Eduful, Chief Executive Officer of Essential Relief International Foundation
for proving the facility with WC’s and also constructing an Arc for the
station.
GNA
