4-Seater Toilet Facility For Akyem Aboabo

Dan Soko

The Alexander Akwasi Acquah Foundation (AAAF) together with the Community Hospitals Group has commissioned a 4-seater toilet facility with urinals for the residents of Akyem Aboabo in the Birim Central Municipal of the Eastern Region.

The Chief Executive Officer of The Community Hospitals Group, Alexander Akwasi Acquah who joined the residents and chiefs of the community to commission the project, in his address reveals that he made the decision to construct the toilet facility for the people of Akyem Aboabo to end open defecation.

According to him, “Our aim in doing this is to make sure that sanity prevails and if we are talking about sanitation, the first thing that needs to be addressed is a toilet. Since the area has become a public place, there is the need to get a toilet facility there”.

He explained that he is every prepared to assist communities that is need to prove that the support they gave him was not an exercise in futility.

“My people have supported me a lot and after introducing the community hospital at Akyem Oda, they have given me the needed support including those in Aboabo and the entire people in Kotoku. So, whenever we see any challenge confronting the people, we will do it for them to prove the support they gave me” he stated.

Mr. Alexander Acquah affirmed that the commissioning of the toilet facility is the laudable projects that he has done so far together with the educational funds they launched.

“We’ve actually invested. So far, when we look at the projects, we have given to Kotokucommunity; it goes over GHC500, 000” he emphasized.

He noted that his outfit has donated a seed capital of an amount of GHC30,000 in the Educational fund to support students who are brilliant but needy, added that ‘’10 students were sponsored and are hoping to double it this year to 20 students and has promised to increase the number every year’’.

