Ghana Health Service Opens Recruitment

The Ghana Health Service wishes to inform the general public, particularly, the 2016 batch of Nurse Assistants Preventive (Community Health Nurses) and Nurse Assistants Clinical (Enrolled Nurses) that it will commence recruitment process on Wednesday, 27th February 2019.

NAPs and NACs who are part of the group whose financial clearance has been received and intend to work in the various health facilities under the Ghana Health Service are kindly requested to formally apply online by logging onto the GHS online application portal https://ghs-recruitment.com/2019/ and follow relevant instructions.

The online portal system comes with instructions as to what applicants are supposed to do at any point.

NB: Deadline for submission of application is Friday, 15th March 2019

For further enquiries kindly contact :

0240786263

0545490252

Why GHS online recruitment portal system?

This online recruitment system is an initiative under the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare.

The initiative is to help ensure equitable distribution of health workers to all the regions in the country.

Last year the GHS council embarked on a nationwide tour to interact with management, and staff at all levels of healthcare in all the regions.

Among the concerns raised included inequitable distribution of staff, some staff refusing posting to some regions and few others.

As part of the Director General's vision to use technology to improve the health system of the country, the Ghana Health Service has introduced the GHS online recruitment portal system, that is linked to the staff gaps in the respective regions. This will help address the insufficient staff in some regions and it will gradually address the staff gaps.

We need the cooperation of staff and the public, as innovations are gradually implemented to strengthen the health systems of our dear motherland, Ghana.