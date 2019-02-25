Akwatia Education Unit Gets Logistical Support

MRS. Mercy Adu Gyamfi aka Ama Sey, Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region has handed over some logistics to the Denkyembour Education Directorate to enhance teaching and learning in the constituency.

The items include; three Laptops, 17 Desktop Computers, three Swivel Chairs, and five Motorbikes.

Ama Sey as affectionately called presenting the items to the District Education Human Resource Manager explained that the computers are meant to be distributed to needy schools in the District to enhance academic work of teachers as well as pupils also to assist in the teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

She urged the Education unit to aggressively work towards the promotion of computer literacy in the area which is a key agenda of the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

She added that the motorbikes would also help the Circuit Supervisors for their daily routine monitoring.

The Demkyembour Education HR Manager, Mr. Klukpui Winfred who received the items thanked the MP for her kind gesture and immense contribution to education in the district.

He urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the items and also advise his colleagues to support the MP in prayers and do everything humanly possible so she can go higher and be able to do more for education and the constituency.