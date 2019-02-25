Home | News | Nsawam Has 30 Factories So Far--MCE

Nsawam Has 30 Factories So Far--MCE

Dan Soko

ISAAC Kwadwo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam - Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region says he can boast of 30 factories under the ‘One District, One Factory’policy in the area which some are yet to operate whiles others are in operation.

According to him, aside from the private companies in the area partnering with government to creates jobs for the unemployed, there is also a spare parts hub at its completion stage which would very soon be commissioned to create employment for over 4000 youths.

The MCE who revealed the list of names of the factories and enterprises established under the 1 district, 1 factory policy within the municipal, noted that some of the factories and the enterprises are yet to operate whiles others are in operation in an enabling environment.

He further noted after inspecting some projects in the Municipality noted that his outfit has managed to attract some juicy investment opportunities envisaged from foreign investors who have agreed to embark on investment drive in the municipality.

The MCE noted that the investors have signed an MOU with the assembly and start the process to construct a 4000 housing units, establish a fruit processing company, construct a modern market centre, and a waste recycling plant through a partnership with the Municipal Assembly.

‘’The investors will also support the Municipality to modernize agriculture through technical assistance and technology and also help the municipal assembly to manage waste and improve its infrastructure’’ he added.

Mr. Buabeng concluded that the municipality will continue to engage investors around the globe to take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the municipality particularly in agro-Business to invest for mutual benefit and job creation.

