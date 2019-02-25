AFCON squad: Kwasi Appiah visits Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Duncan has played 17 games this season

One of Ghana’s top performing midfielders in Europe could be making a return into Ghana’s senior national team for the last group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, according to reports in Italy.

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has not featured for Ghana’s senior national team ,the Black Stars, for over a year, yet the young midfielder has been in fine form for his club side. But it looks like the former Inter Milan player would be returning to the Black Stars squad sooner than expected following an impressive season with the Seria A outfit.

According to Ghanacrusader.com’s sources, the head coach of the Black Stars Kwasi Appiah met with the player in Italy last week to hold talks over the player’s availability for Ghana’s next AFCON qualifier against Kenya in March.

Duncan, 25, has had a fantastic Seria A outing making 17 appearances with three goals so far in the season. The big midfielder started the season strongly with Sassuolo , got injured at some point but returned with same vibe and consistent show of confidence weekly.

Sassuolo are currently 11th on the Seria A table with 31 points after 25 games.

The young midfielder, who has won himself more admirers both in Ghana and in Italy, was part of Ghana’s under 20 team that won bronze at the 2013 World Youth Championship held in Turkey.