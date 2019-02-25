Mahama’s victory will make us stay in power for long – NPP

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Former President Mahama in an interaction with President Akufo-Addo

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it remains unshaken despite the decisive victory of the the former President, John Dramani Mahama in the party’s Presidential Primaries held over the weekend.

The NPP said the election of John Mahama will even make the NPP come through easily in the next elections.

NDC Presidential Primaries

Former President John Dramani Mahama beat his other six contenders in the NDC presidential primaries held on Saturday to emerge winner in the NDC polls.

He polled 213,443 representing 95.24% of votes cast across all the 275 constituencies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

Mr. Mahama in a victory message to party faithfuls at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka, in Accra, said he is ready to snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP) in the 2020 polls.

But Third Vice Chairman of the NPP, Omare Wadie told Accra-based Citi FM that John Mahama will be no match for President Akufo-Addo come 2020 in the general elections.

“It makes our work easier and that will also give us the opportunity to stay in power for a little longer than just the eight years that we fix and then somebody will come and destroy it.”