Rawlings turns traffic warden as impunity on the road worsens

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings was compelled to park his car and step into the middle of the road to direct traffic as the level of lawless on Accra-Aflao road gets ugly.

Careless drivers who ply the road often create four lanes on a single lane road causing traffic to build up unnecessarily especially at the junction that leads to Prampram in the Greater Accra region. These impatient drivers do create needless obstacle which impede flow of traffic.

So when the former president bumped into the indiscipline act near the Pampram stretch of the road, where commuters had been stuck in traffic for over an hour, he was compel to help save the situation.

Former President Rawlings, according to a close associate, has noticed the indiscipline on several occasions and therefore decided to “step out and direct traffic and bring a sense of orderliness”.

He has since made a passionate appeal to a joint police and military operation to be posted to the area to manage traffic and ensure discipline.