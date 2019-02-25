Azorka Boys community development group not party militia - Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

The Ningo-Prampram lawmaker has rejected the characterisation of the Azorka Boys as a vigilante group, arguing they are into community development.

Samuel Nartey George made this claim Monday when he appeared as a witness before the Emile Short Commission investigating the violence that marred the Ayawaso by-elections on January 31.

His testimony before the Commission has become necessary following media footages which captured him being assaulted by men said to be National Security operatives but whom he claims are members of the governing New Patriotic Party’s invincible forces.

In September last year, opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia defended the fresh emergence of party militia within the party.

He told Joy News' Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the emergence of groups like Hawks is "an appropriate natural response" to the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to rein in its party militia.

"I endorse it fully", the NDC mastermind refused to condemn the Hawks who emerged at the Ashanti regional congress. Other groups include 'The Dragons' based in the Brong Ahafo region and 'The Lions' based in the Eastern region.

But Mr. George said those who describe the Azorka Boys as a party militia group are misinformed.

“I can state for a fact without equivocation that the party I belong to, the NDC, does not have any vigilante group,” he stated.

However, he said, “The NDC is a corporate organisation which has procedures for integrating members. These groups have not undergone such processes to be integrated into the structures of the party to be recognised.”

According to him the right characterisation of the Azorka boys is wrong.

“I will refer to them as a community-based organization. I witnessed the commissioning of a borehole project by the Azorka Boys that has been done based on community engagements in the area,” he said.