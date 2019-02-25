Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso blames 'defensive errors' for Nkana defeat

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Former Asante Kotoko player and coach, Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko player and coach Frimpong Manso has hit out at the Porcupine Warriors’ defending after they crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Nkana FC in the Caf Confederation Cup.

A brace from Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba and a penalty converted by Freddy Tshimenga helped Nkana condemn Kotoko to their second defeat in the group despite Songne Yacouba scoring his first goal of the competition.

"The defensive errors were too much and Kotoko opened the game too much. The centre backs were also not protected because they suffered throughout the game,” Manso told Happy FM.

“Apart from the errors at the back, Kotoko played very well,” he added.

Following the defeat, Kotoko sit bottom in Group C and risk not qualifying to the knockout stage. However, they will have the opportunity to get back on track when they host Nkana at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Amos Frimpong will miss the match due to suspension, however, Manso is confident will win in Kumasi.

"I am very sure that Kotoko can beat Nkana FC in Kumasi. Kotoko should come back and correct their mistakes although they will lose Amos Frimpong comparatively Nkana FC will lose two key players.”