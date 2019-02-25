Home | News | Emile Short Commission: Sam George presents 29 bullet casings to back testimony

Emile Short Commission: Sam George presents 29 bullet casings to back testimony

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Sam Bulletsplay videoSam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George on Monday brought before the Emile Short Commission 29 bullet casings to back his testimony before the commission.

The legislator, delivering his account of happenings on the day of the violent by-election said the casings were evidence of the several rounds of ammunition fired by the armed masked national security operatives.

According to Sam George, some residents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency confronted him with bullet casing alleging that the masked men had shot at them several times.

“One of the men told me ‘honourable, they are shooting us. They shot us with guns, live bullets’ and he brought me a shell casing. When he brought that shell casing to me, I asked the gentlemen around to go around and pick as many shell casings as they could. And my Lord, while I waited, they brought me these shell casings,” he said.

“There are 18 9mm shell casings. There are 10 shell casings and one live round from an AK-47 that were picked on the spot on the day and brought to me,” he added.

Sam George’s testimony contradicted that of National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah who said the security operatives fired only six warning shots.

“When the SWAT team later attempted to go closer to the house, the inmates started pelting them with stones. And later they also said they heard gunshots coming from within the compound of the house. Our boys then gave some six warning shots, which, they tell me, did not hit anybody, but obviously, I await the end of the investigation to find out exactly what happened and how many shots they fired, and whether it did hit somebody,” Kan Dapaah said.

But Sam George, like the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency who appeared before the commission last week, said they saw bullet marks on some structures that proved that the armed national security operatives fired at some residents of the constituency who had massed up close to the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Abednego Tetteh scores fourth league goal for Real Kashmir

February 24, 2019

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong to miss return match against Nkana FC

February 24, 2019

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!