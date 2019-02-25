Mahama pays courtesy call on Rawlings

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama and ex president John Rawlings

John Dramani Mahama has paid a courtesy call on former president Jerry John Rawlings following his election as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rawlings has been on the neck of Mahama on several occasions accusing the latter of corruptible behaviours and disrespectful towards old party executives.

The two former presidents do not seem to get along. However, that did not stop Mahama from paying a visit in what seems like an act of reverence to the party founder.

Mahama made the revelation on his Facebook page although he did not state the entirety of his visit to the party founder.

John Dramani Mahama, who lost the 2016 national elections to NPP’s Akufo-Addo, won the February 23 primary with a wide margin.

He obtained 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast to beat six other contestants.

Rawlings congratulated former President Mahama on his election as the flagbearer of the NDC.

His post read: “I called on former President Jerry Rawlings earlier today, following my election on Saturday.”