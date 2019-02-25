Home | News | Sam George presents 29 bullet casings as evidence to Short Commission

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Sam Bulletsplay videoMember of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Ningo Prampram legislator who was a victim in the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has presented shells of bullets shots on January 31.

Sam Dzata George presented 29 spent casings and one live round of which he claims were from the scene of the shooting.

Taking his turn before the Emile Short Commission tasked by the President to investigate the incident, he said the casings were “picked on the spot on the day and brought to me.”

Joy News captured video footage depicting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP being heckled and attacked by masked men wielding guns in the during the ongoing by-election.

Mr George posted on Facebook that he had just been assaulted by members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia group “Invisible Forces.” He claims that they were wearing NSC shirts.

Just hours into the by-election, some armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the house of the NDC candidate which was behind the La Bawalashie Presby polling station.

Eyewitnesses say the armed men fired shots and attacked some agents believed to be opposition NDC agents. The shots lasted 20 minutes.

Police intervened as the attacks continued.

On Monday, Sam George tendered bullet casing to the Commission with the belief that it “will help in the service of justice.”

As to whether the casings were from the scene, he said “I was there when the National Security-attired men fired and discharged their weapons. I was standing by a red pick-up which has a bullet hole. A casing was picked from there.”

“There was only one direction of shooting and one group of people who shot while I was there; it was the men in Khaki and National Security shirts,” he said.

According to him, the timespan between his witness of the shooting and telling those around to get the casings were the casings from the guns by the officers.

He denied claims by Bryan Acheampong, Minister of State in charge of National Security that he arrived at the polling station in the company of some motor bikers. He said the Minster’s claim is false.

Also, he said it is untrue that he entered the house of the NDC candidate Delali Kwesi Brempong, which was under surveillance with motor bikers.

The Ningo Prampram MP said he has other video and pictures to share with the Commission.

