NDC’s Azorka boys is Community-Based Organization – Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

play videoChief Sofo Azorka with some Azorka boys

Pro-NDC vigilante group, Azorka boys has been described by the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, Sam George as a mere Community-Based Organization.

This was highlighted when the Ningo-Prampram MP took his turn to appear before the Justice Emile Short Commission on Monday, February 25, 2019.

To buttress his point further in his submission, Sam George said: "I witnessed the commissioning of a borehole project by the Azorka boys that had been done based on community engagement in that area.”

He added: "So for me I’ll not call them a vigilante group.”

He, however, dismissed claims that his party, the main opposition NDC also has within its ranks a vigilante group just as the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, formed the Azorka boys within the opposition NDC.

The role of his boys is to make sure that the “Great NDC interest” is protected at all times no matter the situation.