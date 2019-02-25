Mohammed Polo defends Chelsea goalie Kepa over substitution row

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts of Oak live-wire, Mohammed Polo has jumped to the defense of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his refusal to come off during their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Spanish custodian refused to be substituted late on into Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final against the Citizens, leaving manager Maurizio Sarri furious.

Several pundits and former footballers were left saddened by the young goalkeeper’s behaviour towards his gaffer, with some even calling on the manager never to field him again.

But Polo believes otherwise – claiming that it’s not always right for a footballer to heed to his coach’s substitution because he faced the same situation with his trainer during his time with Accra Great Olympics and he eventually emerged victorious.

“It is not always that the coach is right. I didn’t come off knowing I was the one creating everything for the team,” Polo said on Atinka FM.

Chelsea meanwhile went ahead to lose the game 4-3 in the penalty shootout.