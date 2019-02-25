Home | News | Bling Body Gym emerges first winner of Herbalife’s Month of Love competition

Bling Body Gym emerges first winner of Herbalife’s Month of Love competition

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Herbalife

Bling Body GymA representative of Bling Body Gym receiving the prize

Herbalife Nutrition Ghana, Ghana’s leading nutrition and wellness company, has presented a goodie bag containing their Herbal Aloe Range to the first winner of the Month of Love Competition - Bling Body Gym.

The Herbal Aloe range comprises bath & body bar, hand & body wash, strengthening shampoo, strengthening conditioner, hand & body lotion and soothing gel to give their skin the pampering it deserves and a healthy-looking glow this month of love.

The Herbalife Month of Love Competition is the Company’s way of demonstrating love to its cherished customers in the Month of February which is known globally as the Month of love.

Speaking on the gesture, Sales & Marketing Manager for Herbalife Nutrition Ghana, Wisdom Amo-Yartey said; “Herbalife Nutrition is excited to demonstrate our love to our cherished customers. For us, love is at the very core of our existence as an organisation. We desire to share this love with our customers throughout the month with our science-backed products.”

Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with a Herbalife Nutrition independent member, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programmes to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

