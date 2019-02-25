Home | News | Egyptian clubs Zamalek, Smouha monitoring Ghana's Nana Kwame Acheampong

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Nana Kwame AcheampongNana Kwame Acheampong is being tracked by Zamalek

Giants Zamalek are among top Egyptian clubs keeping close eyes on Ghanaian youngster Nana Kwame Acheampong.

Acheampong, 21, currently at lower-tier side Telephonat Beni Suef SC, has attracted huge interest from the five-time CAF Champions League winners with manager Christian Cross delegating scouts to monitor his performance.

Smouha and other top clubs are rumoured to be keenly following the progress of the defensive midfielder and are prepared to ward off a fight from the White Knights.

Acheampong is a tough tackling midfielder cast in the mould of Michael Essien and moved to Egypt from Ghanaian lower-tier side Miracleland FC.

His arrival at the club has marked a new era of greatness in midfield for Telephonat as he has hogged and redefined the defensive midfield role at the club, starring in all three of their opening league games of the season.

His performances in games he has featured in has drawn him raving reviews with pundits from the second-tier league predicting his meteoric rise to the top-tier of club football in the North African country.

He is expected to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian footballers like Mensah Akwetei who earned his name impressing for giants Al Ahly.

Acheampong will be hoping to enjoy another full 90 minutes of action when
Telephonat Beni Suef SC host Naser Malawy in Thursday in the Egyptian second Division League.

