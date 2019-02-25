Young Professionals congratulate Mahama; pledge to support his visions for the NDC

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: awakenewsonline.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Members of a pro National Democratic Congress (NDC) group, Young Professionals have congratulated ex-president John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the just ended presidential primaries of the party.

The group also congratulated all candidates who contested in the election, urging them to join forces with the flagbearer-elect and ensure victory for the party come 2020 general elections.

The Young Professionals expressed confidence in Mahama’s leadership adding that, “We are hopeful, just as he had shown in his campaign for flag bearer of the party he will commit himself in leading the party and it agenda into the 2020 election”.

The group further promised to remain committed to John Mahama’s vision of leading a united party and “to support and share his ideals and to embark on a campaign hinged on his vision for the country”.

“The As Young Professionals, we shall place at his disposal, to the best of our professional capability, to ensure that the 2020 elections turns out positive for the National Democratic Congress and HE. John Dramani Mahama,” the group assured in a statement signed by its Communications Officer, Stephen Kwabena Attuh.

“We want to use this opportunity to admonish all to come together to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC to enable the party return the country on the path of physical development and job opportunities driven by a coordinated plan from committed leaders of the party,” they added.

Read the full statement below

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS CONGRATULATE HE. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA ON HIS VICTORY

The Young Professionals of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), wishes to extend its message of congratulations to the former president and flag bearer elect of the NDC, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on his winning the just ended primaries.

We wish to use this same opportunity to congratulate all contestants in the elections for their commitment to deepening the internal democratic values of the party NDC.

To our numerous party delegates across the 275 constituencies, we wish to congratulate them also for ensuring a peaceful and a smooth exercise that had resulted in the massive victory of the party and the candidate.

We wish to pledge our commitment to the flag bearer of the party, now that our internal elections are over, to support and share his ideals and to embark on a campaign hinged on his vision for the country.

We are hopeful, just as he had shown in his campaign for flag bearer of the party, he would commit himself in leading the party and its agenda into the 2020 elections.

We are in no doubt that the overwhelming confidence reposed in him to lead the party once again, would result in the victory of the NDC in the 2020 elections.

As Young Professionals, we shall place at his disposal, to the best of our abilities, our professional capabilities, to ensure that the journey into the 2020 elections turns out positive for the National Democratic Congress and HE. John Dramani Mahama.

We want to use this opportunity to admonish all to come together to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC to enable the party return the country on the path of physical development and job opportunities driven by a coordinated plan from a committed leader of our party.

Signed:

Stephen Kwabena Attuh

Communications, Young Professionals