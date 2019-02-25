Kim Grant pleased with Hearts of Oak good form

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak boss Kim Grant

Accra Hearts of Oak boss Kim Grant has commended his players following their recent impressive performances.

The Phobians defeated Dreams FC by two goals to one at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to win the Nettey Cup and Grant believes they are on course.

“I am proud concerning what the players have done 16 games 13 wins. The players are hardworking, is only two months I have been here, this a long term project.” Grant told footballmadeinghana.com

“We will see what happens when the league and cup competitions starts. Step by step, game by game and I am trying to get the boys working together with winning mentality.”

Grant has built a solid Hearts of Oak team within two months and they have lost just once in sixteen games.