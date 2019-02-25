Hearts of Oak to sign more players

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Hearts are not done with recruitment yet

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has hinted that they will beef up the team in the next transfer window.

The Phobians signed six new players and promoted four from their youth team in the January transfer window but their boss says they still need reinforcement.

“We are looking to the future, myself, the CEO, and the players. When the next window opens, we will strengthen the team with new additions.” Grant told footballmadeinghana.com

“The players should start believing that they are good players and be positive. The fans should also know we are doing something useful”

Accra Hearts of Oak have come good in the managerial aspect since the appointment of Mark Noonan and Kim Grant.