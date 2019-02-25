DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George has accused the Commander of the Police SWAT team DSP Samuel Azugu of fabricating stories to malign him.

Mr. George said this when he appeared before the Commission of Inquiry investigating the violent occurrences during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, where he said the SWAT team Commander lied about some comments he is purported to have made.

The Ningo Prampram MP was slapped by some security personnel working with the SWAT team near the La Bawaleshie Presby polling station during the by-election which took place on January 31, 2019.

A video circulating on various media platforms shows the men hitting Sam George while he was seen speaking to the SWAT team members.

When the SWAT team Commander appeared before the Commission, he had given evidence to the fact that Sam George said certain things which he suggested provoked his men to assault him.

The SWAT team Commander did not give verbal evidence of what Sam George told his men, he rather wrote the purported insult on a piece of paper and tendered in evidence.

The paper was shown to Mr. George on Monday, but was not advised not to make the content public.

He laughed off when he saw what DSP Azugu wrote about him, something he said was a concocted.

“My Lord we all swore an oath before we gave our testimony to tell nothing but the truth. I state without equivocation that what has been written on that paper and signed by DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu is untrue and a fabrication.”

Mr. George said DSP Azugu was not present when the attack took place, and he told the Commission to get a forensic expert to audit his voice in the video making rounds, in order to ascertain what he said.

“One, he was not present when the altercation happened. Two, he has reported what has been reported to him. Three, I am stating what I was actively involved in. Four, I believe that if the commission is so minded, we can hand that video over to an audio forensic expert to not to listen to what I said but read my lips.

“Thankfully there is a video that will show that the distasteful things that have been written on that piece of paper are aimed at maligning my reputation…The suggestion that I will even say that leaves me sick in my stomach,” Sam George said.