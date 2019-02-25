VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

During her appearance on McBrown’s Kitchen, the actress revealed that she has had liposuction but that wasn’t to enhance her bum.

She disclosed that she rather had some work done around stomach session which further which made her more curvaceous.

Moesha Boduong has ‘fake buttocks’

“If they said I have done it, then let me go and do it but I didn’t work on my ass, I did on my stomach, that has further brought my shape out but people didn’t even notice,” she told Nana Ama McBrown, host of the show.

Do you believe Moesha now? Watch the video below and share your mind with us