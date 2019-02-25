FOKN Bois features Medikal and Sister Deborah on new album “Afrobeats LOL”

Made up of Wanlov the Kubolor and M3nsa, the group has been working on solo projects for some years but are back together for their latest joint project.

The latest album is a form of a satirical piece focused on the latest trends of afrobeats genre.

Medikal and Derbie

“Afrobeats LOL” features Wanlov’s sister, Sister Deborah and rapper Medikal – who recently broke up. It’s clear that the album was recorded before their controversial breakup.

The 7-track album also features Mr Eazi, Dex Kwasi and Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

Stream the full album below.

Afrobeats LOL by FOKN Bois