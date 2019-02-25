Home | News | FOKN Bois features Medikal and Sister Deborah on new album “Afrobeats LOL”

FOKN Bois features Medikal and Sister Deborah on new album “Afrobeats LOL”

Dan Soko

Made up of Wanlov the Kubolor and M3nsa, the group has been working on solo projects for some years but are back together for their latest joint project.

The latest album is a form of a satirical piece focused on the latest trends of afrobeats genre.

Medikal and Derbie

“Afrobeats LOL” features Wanlov’s sister, Sister Deborah and rapper Medikal – who recently broke up. It’s clear that the album was recorded before their controversial breakup.

The 7-track album also features Mr Eazi, Dex Kwasi and Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

Stream the full album below.

Afrobeats LOL by FOKN Bois

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Abednego Tetteh scores fourth league goal for Real Kashmir

February 24, 2019

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong to miss return match against Nkana FC

February 24, 2019

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!