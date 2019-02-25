VIDEO: Parents should teach their children how to live not celebrities - Efia Odo

The actress who is constantly criticized for her risqué lifestyle was also caught up in a near fight encounter with Counsellor Lutterodt over a provocative dress she was wearing them.

Defending her stance on whatever she decides to do, though other young girls may be looking up to her, Efia Odo said that she is rather influencing such young girls to be real and not to please society.

“ I am influencing them to be happy and live a life that is good for them, I am influencing them to work because every day they see me working, I am influencing them to be real with themselves … I am not going to lie and pretend like I am a good girl”

Efia Odo during a conversation on Okay FM added that others go to church and claim to be decent Christians but they secretly have affairs with their pastors among doing other worse things least expected of them.

Efia Odo and Counsellor Lutterodt

In a counter submission to Counsellor Lutterodt who was also on the show saying that, children still look up to Efia and she should live a life worth emulating, she said “The parents should teach their children what to do not the influencer”

Watch the video below and tell us if agree with Efia or not.