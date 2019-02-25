Home | News | Esso's brace wins Grant's first trophy for Hearts

Accra, Feb 24, GNA - Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso scored a brace to win his side's first trophy in the year 2019 and first for his coach Kim Grant.

The Phobians defeated fellow premier league side Dreams FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 24 to win the first edition of the ST Nettey Memorial Cup.

Esso opened the scoring for the Phobians in the 9th minute when his side were largely in charge of the game.

He latched onto a long searching pass from the heart of Hearts' defence which he beautifully shot on the volley to beat the Dreams FC goalie, Tahiru Alhassan.

The Phobians continued with their dominance in the first half with their opponents being reduced to spectators. Esso found the back of the net for his second goal with a deflected long range shot.

The Phobians held unto the 2-0 lead until after recess when Dreams' skipper Richard Arther pulled one back for his side through the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

The penalty happened as a result of a confusion in the Hearts backline which lead to goalie Ernest Sowah fouling striker Nii Armah of Dreams FC in the process.

Following the consolation, Hearts were forced into a defensive shape as Dreams intensified the pressure on them in search of an equaliser.

But this was not to be as Kim Grant introduced the sensational youngster Manaf Omar who came in with a lot of energy to stabilize the game for his side.

Hearts were able to control the tempo after Manaf's introduction and wasted some clear cut scoring opportunities including Fatawu Mohammed close range miss.

This is Grant's first trophy since taking charge of the team late last year.

Mr. Samuel Tetteh Nettey used to be Spiritual Head and Patron of the club before he passed on in 2007.  The late ST as he was affectionately called, was the son of the Principal Founder of the Club, Asafoatse C.B. Nettey.

He also served as Commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the regime of the late General J.A Ankrah of the National Liberation Council (NLC).

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

