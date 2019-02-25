Esso's brace wins Grant's first trophy for Hearts

Accra, Feb 24, GNA -
Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso scored a brace to win his side's first trophy
in the year 2019 and first for his coach Kim Grant.
The Phobians defeated
fellow premier league side Dreams FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday,
February 24 to win the first edition of the ST Nettey Memorial Cup.
Esso opened the
scoring for the Phobians in the 9th minute when his side were largely in charge
of the game.
He latched onto a long
searching pass from the heart of Hearts' defence which he beautifully shot on
the volley to beat the Dreams FC goalie, Tahiru Alhassan.
The Phobians continued
with their dominance in the first half with their opponents being reduced to
spectators. Esso found the back of the net for his second goal with a deflected
long range shot.
The Phobians held unto
the 2-0 lead until after recess when Dreams' skipper Richard Arther pulled one
back for his side through the penalty spot in the 65th minute.
The penalty happened
as a result of a confusion in the Hearts backline which lead to goalie Ernest
Sowah fouling striker Nii Armah of Dreams FC in the process.
Following the
consolation, Hearts were forced into a defensive shape as Dreams intensified
the pressure on them in search of an equaliser.
But this was not to be
as Kim Grant introduced the sensational youngster Manaf Omar who came in with a
lot of energy to stabilize the game for his side.
Hearts were able to
control the tempo after Manaf's introduction and wasted some clear cut scoring
opportunities including Fatawu Mohammed close range miss.
This is Grant's first
trophy since taking charge of the team late last year.
Mr. Samuel Tetteh
Nettey used to be Spiritual Head and Patron of the club before he passed on in
2007. The late ST as he was
affectionately called, was the son of the Principal Founder of the Club,
Asafoatse C.B. Nettey.
He also served as
Commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the regime of the late General
J.A Ankrah of the National Liberation Council (NLC).
