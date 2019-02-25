“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

By
Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Feb. 25, GNA -
About half-of-a-million tourists, comprising Africans in the diaspora are
expected to visit Ghana, to join in the celebration of the ‘Year of Return’.
Mr. Akwasi Agyemang,
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the
event would mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the
United States (US).
“This historical
programme is very dear to the Authority and the nation in general since it
represents a unique opportunity for Ghana to cement its Pan-African
leadership.”
He said this in a
speech read on his behalf at the 13th edition of the Ashanti Regional Tourism
Awards’ in Kumasi.
The “Year of Return”
celebration presents the nation with the added advantage of showcasing her
tourism potentials.
“Ghana remains home to
the global African family. For centuries, Africans walked through the infamous
‘Door of No Return’ at the Cape Coast castle directly into slave ships to the
US, Latin America and the Caribbean,” the CEO added.
He said given the
cultural and socio-economic significance of the event, the GTA was doing
everything to make sure that tourist facilities were put in the best of shape
to receive the expected visitors.
Twenty (20)
individuals and organizations were recognized for distinguished performance at
this year’s regional awards.
Mr. Peter Achampong,
the Regional Manager of the GTA, described as refreshing, the announcement by
President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his recent State of the Nation’s
address, of a US$40 million World Bank grant to support the tourism and
creative arts sector.
The grant would help
to bring significant transformation to the sector, he said, adding that, given
the requisite investment, the tourism industry could make meaningful
contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Among the award
winners were the Manhyia Palace, which was adjudged the visitor attraction of
the year award, Golden Tulip City, the Four-Star hotel of the year, Las Palmas
Food Joint, traditional caterer of the year and Astolinks Travel and Tours,
tour operator of the year.
GNA
