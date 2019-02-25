Ashanti NDC Chairman commends Police, EC

By
Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA
Akyawkrom (Ash), Feb.
25, GNA - Mr. Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the
National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the Ghana Police Service and
the Electoral Commission (EC), for exhibiting remarkable professionalism during
last Saturday’s nationwide presidential primaries of the Party.
He said the peaceful,
violent-free elections was a feather in their cup and “an indication that when
given the free space to operate, the police would prove equal to the task in
the display of competence and professionalism”.
Speaking in an
interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality,
Nana Andrews said political parties, especially those in opposition, would
never resort to the use of vigilante groups to monitor elections, when they
were assured that the police could be trusted to do their job dispassionately
and independently, without any fear or favour.
He said he was
impressed to have found all the delegates voting peacefully in a secured police
presence, during a tour of about 34 constituencies in the Region as last
Saturday’s election got underway.
Nana Andrews urged all
stakeholders to rally support for the police to have the free space to operate
without any form of influences and setbacks, as mandated by law, especially
during elections.
He also praised the
delegates of the party for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves
during the polls, especially, in the Ashanti Region, where there were
expectations of violence due to the recent attacks on some Party members at its
Regional offices.
Nana Andrews called
for unity among all the party members and urged them to canvass support for
former President John Dramani Mahama, the newly-elected flagbearer of the
Party, in order to win victory for the Party in the 2020 elections.
He also commended the
other candidates who participated in the presidential primaries for their
cooperation and continued support after the elections.
GNA
