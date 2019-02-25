Home | News | Ashanti NDC Chairman commends Police, EC

Ashanti NDC Chairman commends Police, EC

Dan Soko

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA                                

Akyawkrom (Ash), Feb. 25, GNA - Mr. Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC), for exhibiting remarkable professionalism during last Saturday’s nationwide presidential primaries of the Party.

He said the peaceful, violent-free elections was a feather in their cup and “an indication that when given the free space to operate, the police would prove equal to the task in the display of competence and professionalism”.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality, Nana Andrews said political parties, especially those in opposition, would never resort to the use of vigilante groups to monitor elections, when they were assured that the police could be trusted to do their job dispassionately and independently, without any fear or favour.

He said he was impressed to have found all the delegates voting peacefully in a secured police presence, during a tour of about 34 constituencies in the Region as last Saturday’s election got underway.

Nana Andrews urged all stakeholders to rally support for the police to have the free space to operate without any form of influences and setbacks, as mandated by law, especially during elections.

He also praised the delegates of the party for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the polls, especially, in the Ashanti Region, where there were expectations of violence due to the recent attacks on some Party members at its Regional offices.

Nana Andrews called for unity among all the party members and urged them to canvass support for former President John Dramani Mahama, the newly-elected flagbearer of the Party, in order to win victory for the Party in the 2020 elections.

He also commended the other candidates who participated in the presidential primaries for their cooperation and continued support after the elections.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Abednego Tetteh scores fourth league goal for Real Kashmir

February 24, 2019

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong to miss return match against Nkana FC

February 24, 2019

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!