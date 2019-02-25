Ashanti NDC Chairman commends Police, EC

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Akyawkrom (Ash), Feb. 25, GNA - Mr. Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC), for exhibiting remarkable professionalism during last Saturday’s nationwide presidential primaries of the Party.

He said the peaceful, violent-free elections was a feather in their cup and “an indication that when given the free space to operate, the police would prove equal to the task in the display of competence and professionalism”.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality, Nana Andrews said political parties, especially those in opposition, would never resort to the use of vigilante groups to monitor elections, when they were assured that the police could be trusted to do their job dispassionately and independently, without any fear or favour.

He said he was impressed to have found all the delegates voting peacefully in a secured police presence, during a tour of about 34 constituencies in the Region as last Saturday’s election got underway.

Nana Andrews urged all stakeholders to rally support for the police to have the free space to operate without any form of influences and setbacks, as mandated by law, especially during elections.

He also praised the delegates of the party for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the polls, especially, in the Ashanti Region, where there were expectations of violence due to the recent attacks on some Party members at its Regional offices.

Nana Andrews called for unity among all the party members and urged them to canvass support for former President John Dramani Mahama, the newly-elected flagbearer of the Party, in order to win victory for the Party in the 2020 elections.

He also commended the other candidates who participated in the presidential primaries for their cooperation and continued support after the elections.

