Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

By
Belinda Ayamgha, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Africa World Airlines (AWA) and South African Airlines (SAA) on Monday signed a
partnership agreement which aimed at deepening their commercial collaboration.
The agreement was
signed between the two airlines at the Ministry of Aviation in Accra.
Speaking at a press
briefing following the signing ceremony, Mr John Xiaoyi Quran, Chief Executive
Officer of AWA said the signing of the agreement was a milestone for the
airline in the bid to deepen its partnership with SAA.
The agreement, he
said, would allow AWA to transport its passengers across South African
Airline’s network in South Africa and North America while also giving SAA
access to the market in West Africa through AWA.
“The partnership is an
important one for both sides,” he said.
He stated that AWA had
invested heavily in safety, becoming the first and only domestic airline in
Ghana to obtain the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which
was a standard for all major international airlines.
He said both airlines
could do much more with the agreement signed such as coordinating effective use
of their resources, such as human resource.
"I am very
confident that through this cooperation, Africa World Airlines and South
African Airways will both benefit, “he said.
Mr Vuyani Jarana,
Chief Executive Officer of SAA, said the partnership with AWA opened the door
for SAA to expand its network to a larger market in West Africa, which was an
important market for the airline.
SAA on the other hand,
would bring the capabilities of a strong brand as well as its trunk network to
feed AWA's network in West Africa.
He said there were
many areas of cooperation that would be explore under the agreement such as
training, safety management, among others. The immediate focus would however be
on commercial execution and managing costs between the two airlines.
"If we are able
to pool our buying power together; whether we're buying fuel or negotiating
airport charges, these are the things we have to collaborate on" he said.
He added that the
airlines would have to find a different model of running the airlines, given
the particular challenges facing airlines on the continent, especially around
cost.
He said SAA was quite
pleased with the collaboration, as it had a long legacy of technical
capabilities and would like to bring that into the relationship with AWA.
“We have teams that
are committed to do the work and we want to focus on execution… we will see
rapid execution of projects” he said, which will be tracked monthly to ensure
results.
Ms Lulu Xingwana,
South African High Commissioner to Ghana, said the agreement, aside the
commercial benefits for the two airlines, will also boost trade and tourism in
Ghana, South Africa and other cities to be covered.
She explained that the
agreement, in facilitating seamless travel across West Africa, South Africa and
other regions in the airlines’ network, would boost trade.
According to her,
trade between Ghana and the US; and Ghana and South Africa, had increased
tremendously following the launch of SAA’s Accra-Washington flights in 2015.
She noted that this
was a very important benefit, which was in line with the African Union’s
efforts to boost intra-African trade, which currently stood between ten and 12
per cent.
GNA
