Home | News | Fourth edition of Ghana Mining and Energy Summit launched

Fourth edition of Ghana Mining and Energy Summit launched

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Ghana Chamber of Mines, has launched the fourth edition of the Ghana Mining and Energy Summit (GMES) in Accra.

The biennial conference and exhibition are expected to bring together regulators, mining and energy sector investors, financiers as well as suppliers of equipment and products to these key industries.

A statement from the Chamber and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said this year’s conference and exhibition is slated for June 12 to 14 on the theme: “Harnessing mining and energy potential to accelerate national development”.

The statement said more than 500 local and international participants are expected to attend the event, which would also provide a platform for suppliers to meet with captains of industry to strike deals and enter into strategic partnerships.

Quoting Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the statement said the theme was relevant in the current mining environment as businesses continue to look for synergies between the mining industry and the efficient use of energy for optimum operations.

“We have to realise that the mining and energy sectors are critically interrelated sectors of the economy that continue to support the socio-economic growth of the nation.

“Our members have been relentless in pursuing innovative mining operations that incorporate sustainable energy use,” the statement added.

It added that the summit would aid in exploring how to integrate mining into the non-mineral economy of the country would generate much more than just revenues, decent jobs, secondary businesses, industrialization, innovation, as well as livelihood empowerment.

Quoting the CEO, the statement said “there is a need for regular engagement between government agencies responsible for promoting the mining and energy sectors, and the private sector including local investors who may be eyeing opportunities in those sectors.

The mining and energy businesses are capital and knowledge intensive and that is why all interested parties need to collaborate to unlock the potential value in these critical sectors to grow the economy, the statement said.

It said regular and effective engagement between mining businesses and operators in the energy sector is capable of opening up opportunities within the value-chain of mining for interested stakeholders.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Abednego Tetteh scores fourth league goal for Real Kashmir

February 24, 2019

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong to miss return match against Nkana FC

February 24, 2019

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!