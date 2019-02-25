Fourth edition of Ghana Mining and Energy Summit launched

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Ghana Chamber of Mines, has launched the fourth edition of the Ghana Mining and Energy Summit (GMES) in Accra.



The biennial conference and exhibition are expected to bring together regulators, mining and energy sector investors, financiers as well as suppliers of equipment and products to these key industries.

A statement from the Chamber and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said this year’s conference and exhibition is slated for June 12 to 14 on the theme: “Harnessing mining and energy potential to accelerate national development”.

The statement said more than 500 local and international participants are expected to attend the event, which would also provide a platform for suppliers to meet with captains of industry to strike deals and enter into strategic partnerships.

Quoting Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the statement said the theme was relevant in the current mining environment as businesses continue to look for synergies between the mining industry and the efficient use of energy for optimum operations.

“We have to realise that the mining and energy sectors are critically interrelated sectors of the economy that continue to support the socio-economic growth of the nation.

“Our members have been relentless in pursuing innovative mining operations that incorporate sustainable energy use,” the statement added.

It added that the summit would aid in exploring how to integrate mining into the non-mineral economy of the country would generate much more than just revenues, decent jobs, secondary businesses, industrialization, innovation, as well as livelihood empowerment.

Quoting the CEO, the statement said “there is a need for regular engagement between government agencies responsible for promoting the mining and energy sectors, and the private sector including local investors who may be eyeing opportunities in those sectors.

The mining and energy businesses are capital and knowledge intensive and that is why all interested parties need to collaborate to unlock the potential value in these critical sectors to grow the economy, the statement said.

It said regular and effective engagement between mining businesses and operators in the energy sector is capable of opening up opportunities within the value-chain of mining for interested stakeholders.

