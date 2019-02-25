Fourth edition of Ghana Mining and Energy Summit launched

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Ghana Chamber of Mines, has launched the fourth edition of the Ghana Mining and
Energy Summit (GMES) in Accra.
The biennial
conference and exhibition are expected to bring together regulators, mining and
energy sector investors, financiers as well as suppliers of equipment and
products to these key industries.
A statement from the
Chamber and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said this year’s
conference and exhibition is slated for June 12 to 14 on the theme: “Harnessing
mining and energy potential to accelerate national development”.
The statement said
more than 500 local and international participants are expected to attend the
event, which would also provide a platform for suppliers to meet with captains
of industry to strike deals and enter into strategic partnerships.
Quoting Mr Sulemanu
Koney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the statement
said the theme was relevant in the current mining environment as businesses
continue to look for synergies between the mining industry and the efficient
use of energy for optimum operations.
“We have to realise
that the mining and energy sectors are critically interrelated sectors of the
economy that continue to support the socio-economic growth of the nation.
“Our members have been
relentless in pursuing innovative mining operations that incorporate
sustainable energy use,” the statement added.
It added that the
summit would aid in exploring how to integrate mining into the non-mineral
economy of the country would generate much more than just revenues, decent
jobs, secondary businesses, industrialization, innovation, as well as
livelihood empowerment.
Quoting the CEO, the
statement said “there is a need for regular engagement between government
agencies responsible for promoting the mining and energy sectors, and the
private sector including local investors who may be eyeing opportunities in
those sectors.
The mining and energy
businesses are capital and knowledge intensive and that is why all interested
parties need to collaborate to unlock the potential value in these critical
sectors to grow the economy, the statement said.
It said regular and
effective engagement between mining businesses and operators in the energy
sector is capable of opening up opportunities within the value-chain of mining
for interested stakeholders.
