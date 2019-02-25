London Stock Exchange, Ghana to co-operate in developing capital markets

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The
London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to partner Ghana in a bid to aid the
development and robustness of her capital markets infrastructure.
The agreement was
reached when Ghana’s delegation, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,
held a joint meeting with the leadership of the LSE, at the sidelines of the
Ghana-United-Kingdom Business Council meeting, in London, on Monday.
Mr. Nikhil Rathi, the
Chief Executive Officer and Director of International Development of LSE, led
his team to sign the agreement.
Vice President Bawumia
said the cooperation would also help fast-track Ghana’s ambition of becoming
the financial services hub in Africa.
He reiterated the
Government’s resolve of moving the development agenda ‘Beyond Aid’, hence its
determination to implement economic policies capable of attaining that agenda.
It was also building a
robust financial system to support local businesses and international investors
and, thus, considered the cooperation with the LSE as a step in the right
direction.
Mr. Rathi, for his
part, pledged the support of the LSE through its emerging markets office and
the African Advisory Group, which was set up purposely to help Ghana, and other
countries, to realise their ultimate dream of building a robust financial
system capable of participating in global capital markets.
A working group, which
would be led by the Ministry of Finance and the Emerging Markets Division of
LSE, would see to the effective realisation of the objectives of the
cooperation agreement.
The recent financial
sector reforms and the performance of the country’s macro indicators continue
to impress the international financial community, leading to significant
interest and investment flows.
Last year, for
instance, Ghana overtook the West African giant, Nigeria, in Foreign Direct
Investment (FDI) inflows.
With such significant
strides, Ghana is poised to become the leading financial services hub in
Africa.
This, however,
requires substantial improvements in the existing financial services infrastructure.
Some government
officials who accompanied the Vice President to meeting include Papa Owusu
Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK, Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the
Minister of Trade and Industry, Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Minister of
Planning, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Mr. Yofi
Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.
GNA
