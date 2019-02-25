Trader slashes man’s palm with cutlass over a woman

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
A trader who allegedly slashed the palm of an unemployed man during a fight
over a woman on Monday appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra charged with
causing harm.
Mawuli Nutsigah
informed the court that he pulled the cutlass in self-defence and pleaded
guilty with explanation to the charge. Nutsigah said there had been a dispute
between him and the complainant one Solomon Tawiah since January 14, this year.
According to Nutsigah,
he caught Tawiah spying on him and his fiance while they were conversing in his
room.
Nutsigah said in
February this year he was in his room with his fiance when Tawiah came and
knocked at the door demanding to see one Salamatu Abdul Aziz who the two of
them are each claiming to be his fiancé.
Nutsigah said after
allowing Tawiah to talk to Salamatu now at large, Nutsigah said Tawiah pounced
on him causing injuries on his hand, head and face.
Nutsigah said he then
pulled the cutlass in self defence.
According to Nustigah
he has however paid GH¢300.00 as part of the medical bills of the complainant.
The court presided
over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye after listening to his explanation
entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Nutsigah was therefore
admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢15,000.00 with one surety who should be
gainfully employed.
He is expected to
reappear on April 8 this year.
Prosecuting, Chief
Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei narrated that the complainant Tawiah resides at
Paladium in Accra while Nutsigah is resident of Timber market in Accra.
Chief Inspector Agyei
said on February 16, this year at about 1130pm, Nutsigah’s fiancé Salamatu
called him to meet her at a place near Timber market.
The Prosecution said
Tawiah went and knock at Nutsigah’s door and to his surprise his fiancé being
the same Salamatu smoking some substance suspected to be Indian hemp.
Chief Inspector Agyei
said Tawiah quizzed his fiancé over the said substance.
The prosecution said
Nustigah became furious and pulled a cutlass and allegedly slashed Tawiah’s
palm.
Tawiah then rushed to
the James Town Police Station and lodged a complaint and later went to the
hospital.
The Prosecution said
Nutsigah was subsequently arrested by the Police and detained.
He said during
investigations, Nutsigah admitted the offence in his caution statement.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article