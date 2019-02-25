Trader slashes man’s palm with cutlass over a woman

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - A trader who allegedly slashed the palm of an unemployed man during a fight over a woman on Monday appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra charged with causing harm.

Mawuli Nutsigah informed the court that he pulled the cutlass in self-defence and pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge. Nutsigah said there had been a dispute between him and the complainant one Solomon Tawiah since January 14, this year.

According to Nutsigah, he caught Tawiah spying on him and his fiance while they were conversing in his room.

Nutsigah said in February this year he was in his room with his fiance when Tawiah came and knocked at the door demanding to see one Salamatu Abdul Aziz who the two of them are each claiming to be his fiancé.

Nutsigah said after allowing Tawiah to talk to Salamatu now at large, Nutsigah said Tawiah pounced on him causing injuries on his hand, head and face.

Nutsigah said he then pulled the cutlass in self defence.

According to Nustigah he has however paid GH¢300.00 as part of the medical bills of the complainant.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye after listening to his explanation entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Nutsigah was therefore admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢15,000.00 with one surety who should be gainfully employed.

He is expected to reappear on April 8 this year.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei narrated that the complainant Tawiah resides at Paladium in Accra while Nutsigah is resident of Timber market in Accra.

Chief Inspector Agyei said on February 16, this year at about 1130pm, Nutsigah’s fiancé Salamatu called him to meet her at a place near Timber market.

The Prosecution said Tawiah went and knock at Nutsigah’s door and to his surprise his fiancé being the same Salamatu smoking some substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Chief Inspector Agyei said Tawiah quizzed his fiancé over the said substance.

The prosecution said Nustigah became furious and pulled a cutlass and allegedly slashed Tawiah’s palm.

Tawiah then rushed to the James Town Police Station and lodged a complaint and later went to the hospital.

The Prosecution said Nutsigah was subsequently arrested by the Police and detained.

He said during investigations, Nutsigah admitted the offence in his caution statement.

GNA