Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery Training College receives water project

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 25, GNA – The 1983 year group of the Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery Training College, has handed over a water project to their Alma Mater, at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.

The gesture is to help provide uninterrupted water supply to the College to end the drudgery students have to go through anytime that water supply from the Ghana Water Company ceases.

Mr. Francis Omono-Asamoah, Principal of the College, located at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), said erratic water supply was one of the major challenges facing the school and applauded the 1983 year group for the intervention.

He said the inconvenience of students having to roam in wards of the (KATH) and sometimes outside the school in search of water, was now a thing of the past.

He disclosed that management of the school had provided two storage tanks to reduce pressure on the facility and prolong its lifespan.

The Principal commended the 1983-year group and urged the larger alumni body to follow suit.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gloria Agyare, Spokesperson for the donors said funds for the project was mobilized by members- both home and abroad when the problem came to their attention.

She said as past students who occasionally visited the school, they saw the need to embark on the project to address the age-long problem.

She was hopeful that the provision of the facility would help student concentrate on their academic work and urged them to maintain it for posterity.

Plans are also underway for the main alumni to embark on another massive project, she disclosed.

Osagyefo Mua Bayie, the Queen of Kokofu, who is also a member of the 1983-year group, counselled the students to take good care of the facility and reminded them that they would soon be part of the alumni to contribute to the development of the school.

