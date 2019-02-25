Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery Training College receives water project

By
Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
Kumasi, Feb. 25, GNA –
The 1983 year group of the Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery Training College, has
handed over a water project to their Alma Mater, at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.
The gesture is to help
provide uninterrupted water supply to the College to end the drudgery students
have to go through anytime that water supply from the Ghana Water Company
ceases.
Mr. Francis
Omono-Asamoah, Principal of the College, located at the Komfo Anokye Teaching
Hospital (KATH), said erratic water supply was one of the major challenges
facing the school and applauded the 1983 year group for the intervention.
He said the
inconvenience of students having to roam in wards of the (KATH) and sometimes
outside the school in search of water, was now a thing of the past.
He disclosed that
management of the school had provided two storage tanks to reduce pressure on the
facility and prolong its lifespan.
The Principal
commended the 1983-year group and urged the larger alumni body to follow suit.
Deputy Superintendent
of Police (DSP) Gloria Agyare, Spokesperson for the donors said funds for the
project was mobilized by members- both home and abroad when the problem came to
their attention.
She said as past
students who occasionally visited the school, they saw the need to embark on
the project to address the age-long problem.
She was hopeful that the
provision of the facility would help student concentrate on their academic work
and urged them to maintain it for posterity.
Plans are also
underway for the main alumni to embark on another massive project, she
disclosed.
Osagyefo Mua Bayie,
the Queen of Kokofu, who is also a member of the 1983-year group, counselled
the students to take good care of the facility and reminded them that they
would soon be part of the alumni to contribute to the development of the
school.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article