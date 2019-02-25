COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

By
Isaac Arkoh, GNA
Assin-Senchiem (C/R),
Feb. 25, GNA - The Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) has commissioned a 6-unit
classroom block for Assin Senchiem D/A basic school in the newly created Assin
North District of the Central Region.
The building comprises
of a computer laboratory, water system, Head teacher’s office with a
secretariat among other ancillary facilities.
Speaking at a ceremony
to commission the project, Mr Samuel Asare Ankomah, the Central Regional
Manager of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division of COCOBOD stated that his
outfit remained committed to supporting cocoa growing communities with
development projects.
Major cocoa
communities that lacked school infrastructure have been identified and they
would be provided with ultra-modern school blocks with state of-the-art
facilities to ease the burden of children in these deprived communities the
hassle of walking long distances to access education.
The initiative formed
part of the organization's commitment to give boost to child educational
support dubbed; "Child Education Support Programme" introduced in
2014 with an initial capital of GH¢2 million and later increased to GH¢ 4.03
million.
The project apart from
education, also seeks to fight all worst forms of child labour in Ghana’s cocoa
sector as identified in the early 2000s by the global community.
Mr. Ankomah said the
facility formed part of a total of 12 school projects awarded for construction
about four years ago and were at various stages of completion.
He pleaded with school
authorities and the community leaders to adopt good maintenance culture to
elongate the life span of the facility.
Mr Charles Ohene
Andoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE), expressed the Assembly's commitment
to furnish the classroom since the facility didn’t come with furniture among
others.
He advised the
students to stop wasting their time on frivolous ventures and be obedient to
their parents and teachers, respect themselves and be God fearing.
Mr. Andoh reminded
them that Ghana’s governance will soon be bequeathed to them because the aged
will soon leave the scene for the younger generation to take over and therefore
they should not play with their books but learn hard to achieve good results
and good job opportunities in future.
He told them to make
good the huge financial investments in their education by the government as
well as parents, study hard and eschew all forms of social vices.
Parents and guardians
must also ensure their children were regular in class.
Mr Kinsley Gyemfi,
Head teacher of the school was thankful to COCOBOD for coming to the aid of the
school and pledged to protect the facility to serve its purpose.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article