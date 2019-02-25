USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

By
Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Feb 25, GNA -
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the
Resiliency in Northern Ghana project (RING), has presented two Nissan pick-up vehicles
to two Assemblies to enhance monitoring and supervision of the project.
The beneficiary
Assemblies were Gusheigu Municipality in the Northern Region, and North Gonja
District in the Savannah Region.
Mr James Lykos, Deputy
Office Director, Office of Economic Growth, USAID, who presented the vehicles
to the Northern Regional Minister for distribution to the beneficiary
Assemblies, said USAID RING was one of the key projects to strengthen
beneficiaries to become self-reliant.
USAID RING, which is
part of the U.S. government’s Feed the Future and Global Health Initiatives,
works to improve the livelihoods and nutrition of the most at-risk households
in the Northern Region, with an emphasis on women of child-bearing age and
children under five.
USAID RING’s main
goals are to achieve a 20 percent decrease in stunting of children under five
years old and to double the incomes of targeted vulnerable households in the
north.
Mr Lykos said the
vehicles would help in achieving the project’s objectives, which were in line
with USAID’s vision to promote self-reliance in the countries in which it
worked.
He said even though
the USAID RING would wind up in July, this year, USAID’s assistance to the
north would not end assuring that USAID was currently developing a strategy to
implement other interventions in the north for the next five years.
In January, 2016,
USAID RING presented 12 pick-up vehicles to nine Assemblies and three Regional
Departments in the Northern Region to help ensure the success of the project.
Mr Salifu Saeed,
Northern Regional Minister lauded the project saying it had positively impacted
the lives of the beneficiaries.
Mr Saeed appealed to
USAID to come out with more interventions especially in the areas of
agricultural modernization to help create jobs for the youth and women in the
north.
He also called on
Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the regions to release the
USAID RING pick-up vehicles to their technical staff to use for the intended
purpose as they (MDCEs) had now been assigned new official vehicles.
GNA
