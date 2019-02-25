Home | News | Pochettino Charged By FA Following Referee Bust-Up

Pochettino Charged By FA Following Referee Bust-Up

Dan Soko

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been charged by the Football Association after an altercation with referee Mike Dean following Tottenham's 2-1 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The 46-year-old has been charged with two counts of improper conduct for his behaviour after the final whistle, when he furiously persisted with confronting Dean, who refused to react and repeatedly told the Spurs boss and his Spanish assistant Jesus Perez to 'go away'.

Pochettino did not reveal what was said or the reason for the strength of his feelings, with the only really contentious decision appearing to be the award of a corner that led to Chris Wood’s opening goal.

In the post-match interview, the Argentine clearly regretted his actions, stating that his behaviour was "not normal" and alluded to the fact that it was down to the pressures going into the game at Burnley as Tottenham's title hopes were hit by the defeat.

Pochettino confirmed that he would not contest any disciplinary action, admitting he may have “crossed the line” and that he would "accept everything that can happen from the FA".

A statement from the FA read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019].

"It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager's language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture - both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area - amounted to improper conduct.

"He has until 18:00 on 28 February 2019 to respond to the charge."

Match official Dean has been redirected from fourth official duties in Tottenham’s game at Chelsea to avoid any potential for further conflict with Pochettino.

The 50-year-old will now be on the touchline at Manchester City v West Ham instead of Stamford Bridge, with Kevin Friend taking his place.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

