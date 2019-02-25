I never donated $1.5 million to PDP's Atiku Abukakar - Mahama

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: www.Ghanaweb.com

Former President John Mahama says he never made any donation to Atiku Abukakar

Contrary to reports that former President John Dramani Mahama donated $1.5 million to Presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 Nigerian general election Atiku Abukakar, the office of the former says he did no such thing.

A statement from Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC accused Mr. Mahama of raising “$1.5 million to support Mr. Atiku Abubakar”.

Abronye expressed that he was concerned because the “money could be have been used by the former president who is a senior citizen of this country and thinks there is hardship to support governmental initiatives such as building more schools to support the free SHS policy, expanding the 1 district 1 Factory initiative and several other polices.”

He added that “even if Mr. Mahama did not want to support this government with his money, he could have used it to support the unemployed, hungry and vagabond NDC foot soldiers who have resulted to vigilantism, killing their colleagues at their party offices, causing mayhem and disrupting the peace in this country.”

But a counter statement from the Office of the Former President states the claim is untrue and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

It says: “President Mahama has sent no money to any candidate in Nigeria, and Mr. Debrah has not been anywhere near Nigeria.”