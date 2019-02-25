Rawlings directs traffic on Accra-Aflao road

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

play videoFormer President Jerry John Rawlings directing traffic

The first president of the fourth republic has been spotted directing traffic, obviously dissatisfied with the conduct of drivers on the road.

According to 3news.com, Jerry Rawlings was on the Prampram stretch of the Accra-Aflao road and could not stand the conduct of the drivers.

As someone who likes order, the former leader got down from his vehicle to direct traffic.

“Mr. Rawlings, according to a close associate, has noticed the indiscipline on several occasions and therefore decided to ‘step out and direct traffic and bring a sense of orderliness’,” the news outlet reported.