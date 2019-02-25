Barcelona coach Valverde explains why KP Boateng doesn't feature much

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019
Boateng becomes the first Ghanaian to play for Barcelona
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says, Kevin-Prince Boateng 'knew what his role would be" in response to questions about the striker's lack of playing time since arriving at the Catalan club.
Kevin signed for Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo last month and has struggled to command more game time, having made just two appearances in all competitions.
The 31-year-old has played 163 minutes and has been benched five times. In Barcelona's last two games Lyon and Sevilla, Kevin was not named in the matchday squad.
"It is true that he is not participating much, he knew what was his role and have come to help us accepting these circumstances, which is clear to all."
Kevin scored five goals in 15 games for Sassuolo before his move to Barcelona.
