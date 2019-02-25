Normalisation Committee set to storm FIFA over government interference

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Dr Amoah is the head of the Normalisation Committee

Ghana's Normalisation Committee may head to FIFA over government interference after the country's Sports Ministry bypassed the interim body to organise a special competition for local clubs.

The world governing body will view the latest development as direct government interference and may be forced to step in.

The latest decision is a massive slap on the competence of the four-member committee, who have been unable to reach an agreement with clubs over the competition.

Massive power play and ego-infested machination could be triggered and deepened, with the interim body unlikely to let it slide as its dent their competences for the top job.

The interim Ghana FA has been told to focus on reviewing status and activate the processes for elections, in what appears a damning assessment of their tenure so far.

The country's sports minister has thus set-up a seven-member committee chaired by his deputy Perry Okudzeto to resolve the outstanding issues of regulations, financial package and the management of the competition.

However, this could spark anger within the ranks of the Normalisation Committee as they are likely to view the setting up of the committee as governmental interference in their work.

The government may win the battle in the end as they are providing the funding for the competition but it is unclear how FIFA will view the latest development if it is brought to their attention.

The decision to form a new team to oversee the management of the Special Competition is a damning indictment on the Normalisation Committee, who has been on a turf war with Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

The Special Competition has been dogged with several delays amid transparency issues and lack of respect from the interim body.

Both the Normalisation Committee and clubs held separate meetings with the Parliamentary select committee on sports to find a solution to the impasse which has delayed the start of local football.

It appears the minister of youth and sports Isaac Asiamah had enough of the squabble, opting to set aside the NC and form a new team to oversee the running of the competition.

It's unclear how the latest development will be viewed by neutrals but will surely spark a wave of controversy in the West African nation.

The Normalisation Committee has up to March 31 to wind up their activities.