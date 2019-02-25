Home | News | Normalisation Committee set to storm FIFA over government interference

Normalisation Committee set to storm FIFA over government interference

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Normalization PressDr Amoah is the head of the Normalisation Committee

Ghana's Normalisation Committee may head to FIFA over government interference after the country's Sports Ministry bypassed the interim body to organise a special competition for local clubs.

The world governing body will view the latest development as direct government interference and may be forced to step in.

The latest decision is a massive slap on the competence of the four-member committee, who have been unable to reach an agreement with clubs over the competition.

Massive power play and ego-infested machination could be triggered and deepened, with the interim body unlikely to let it slide as its dent their competences for the top job.

The interim Ghana FA has been told to focus on reviewing status and activate the processes for elections, in what appears a damning assessment of their tenure so far.

The country's sports minister has thus set-up a seven-member committee chaired by his deputy Perry Okudzeto to resolve the outstanding issues of regulations, financial package and the management of the competition.

However, this could spark anger within the ranks of the Normalisation Committee as they are likely to view the setting up of the committee as governmental interference in their work.

The government may win the battle in the end as they are providing the funding for the competition but it is unclear how FIFA will view the latest development if it is brought to their attention.

The decision to form a new team to oversee the management of the Special Competition is a damning indictment on the Normalisation Committee, who has been on a turf war with Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

The Special Competition has been dogged with several delays amid transparency issues and lack of respect from the interim body.

Both the Normalisation Committee and clubs held separate meetings with the Parliamentary select committee on sports to find a solution to the impasse which has delayed the start of local football.

It appears the minister of youth and sports Isaac Asiamah had enough of the squabble, opting to set aside the NC and form a new team to oversee the running of the competition.

It's unclear how the latest development will be viewed by neutrals but will surely spark a wave of controversy in the West African nation.

The Normalisation Committee has up to March 31 to wind up their activities.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

February 24, 2019

EOCO boss K.K Amoah sacked

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!