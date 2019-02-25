I didn’t provoke the security operative who assaulted me – Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam George Nettey has denied provoking the National Security operative who assaulted him during the recent by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The vociferous Legislator who was a polling agent on the day of the election was heckled and beaten a bulky-looking man security operative who jumped out of a vehicle and after Sam George menacingly, threw his hands.

There were reports that suggested that the tough-talking MP might have angered the security operative which resulted in him being beaten.

But appearing before the Emile Short Commission probing the assault that characterized the by-election on Monda, Sam George said he didn’t say anything that should get the security operative angry.

“I only asked are you a police officer or a party officer? He hit me the first time and I approached him back and asked him why are you hitting me, what is my offence and he hit me a second time. There were uniformed policemen on the scene, their only intervention was to pick up the mobile phone of the National Security operative which had fallen down and not to protect me, an unarmed citizen of the Republic of Ghana.

“From the corner of my eye, I noticed a second National Security operative this time dressed in black top and Khaki trouser wearing a bulletproof vest and masked jumped and hit me at the back of my neck. So when I hear the testimony that suggests that I was assaulted by one, my Lords, the video you played contradicts that position. At least two National Security Operatives assaulted me.”