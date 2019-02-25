Home | News | I’ll be retiring on Thursday – K.K Amoah

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

KK RetiresACP K.K Amoah

ACP K.K. Amoah has denied media reports that he has been dismissed from his post as Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

According to him, he is retiring and not that he has been sacked.

Media reports in the early hours of Monday, February 25, 2019 had it that ACP Amoah had been sacked and asked to hand over to DCOP Adusei Poku.

But reacting to the reports, ACP Amoah said he was going on retirement by Thursday, February 28.

He said he has not been sacked as has been reported.

He said his two years contract with government elapsed on Thursday.

The EOCO boss said he is not ready to renew his contract and want someone else to come and continue from where he has stopped.

He said he was ready to support anyone who will take over from him to achieve the aim of the organisation.

ACP Amoah has been probing major corruption cases over the last two years of the President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He recently faced allegation of dubiously collecting a Toyota Land Cruiser from embattled gold firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Several investors have had their funds locked with Menzgold which has been described as a ponzi scheme.

ACP Amoah has for the most part of the last two years been ‘battling’ to save his job as allegations of ‘bribe’ taking from companies and individuals he had been probing had been leveled against him.

DGN Online sources had indicated on several occasions that ACP Amoah had on a number of occasions had to run to the Jubilee House, the seat of Government to plea for him not to be sacked.

