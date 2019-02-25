Rawlings intervenes in traffic situation on Prampram road

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

play videoJJ Rawlings packed his car to direct traffic

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Sunday evening was captured intervening in a traffic situation on the Accra-Prampram road.

It is not clear the circumstances under which Mr Rawlings got out of his car to help the situation on the road.

The former head of state is seen in a picture making some gestures to drivers and road users in the middle of the road.

The Prampram area is known for severe traffic especially during weekends and the former President who was traveling on that stretch of the road had to get out of his car to control traffic flow.