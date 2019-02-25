Child mortality rate reduces at Achimota Hospital

By
Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA –
Dr Mildred Kumassah, the Medical Superintendent of the Achimota Hospital on
Monday revealed that child mortality rate at the facility has reduced since the
introduction of the Pregnancy School in 2017.
Dr Kumassah said the
Pregnancy School has contributed to the reduction of child mortality rate
especially relating to jaundice in babies.
She said statistics
indicates that in 2016, 400 cases of jaundice were recorded in children; in
2017 the number reduced to 212 cases and further declined in 2018 to 160 cases.
The Achimota Medical
Superintendent ascribing the success to the introduction of the Pregnancy
School, which started in 2017.
Dr Kumassah made the
comment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the 2019 Achimota Hospital
Pregnancy School graduation ceremony.
The graduation was
organised for pregnant women who had undergo a nine-month period of teaching
and guiding on managing themselves from pregnancy through neonatal stages.
In all, hundred
pregnant who had successfully gone through the school and safely delivered were
awarded with certificate for completing various levels in the informal
education on pregnancy management, adding up to 150 women already trained last
year.
Dr Kumassah also
commended the Forestry Commission donating items including a table-top fridge,
ten blood pressure monitors, and six fetal monitors to support the management
of the ward.
She said the items
would be put to effective and efficient use to derive maximum benefit from
them, calling on the government and the Member of Parliament to construct the
road leading to the hospital, which had been in a deplorable state over many
years.
Mr Fuseini Issah, the
Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North urged the women to adhere to the good
practices they had been taught to ensure that their babies grow into healthy
adults and become productive to the country.
He said the education
of the babies should be among the priorities set out for their upbringing
towards producing responsible adults and citizens.
He said the
construction of the road had been on his agenda and that all efforts have been
put in place to ensure that the roads within the hospital area would be
constructed.
Mr Kwadwo Owusu
Afriyie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission,
popularly known as Sir John urged parents to plant trees to support the
afforestation agenda of government.
He said parents should
adopt the planting of a tree to celebrate and welcome the new born baby into
the family so it becomes a monument for the child when he or she grows.
He said it was
necessary for all citizens to adopt the habit of planting trees and nurturing
them to grown in line with restoring the natural environment.
Mr Owusu Afriyie said
the government was committed to planting more trees, in addition to the 10,000
trees planted last year.
He said the Commission
would this year plant 10,000 more trees, adding that, the commission would
keenly monitor the growth and sustainability of the trees through a
well-thought out on-the-ground monitoring strategy.
He urged all the
midwives and nurses at the hospital to adopt the planting of trees in their
homes to assist in keeping the country filled with trees and help keep the
natural environment.
Mr Afriyie commended
the management and staff of the Achimota Hospital for ensuring that no mother
died in the cause of delivery at the facility in 2018 and urged them to
continuously deliver their best to help develop the nation.
GNA
