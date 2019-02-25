Standard Chartered launches full Digital Bank on mobile

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – The Management of Standard Chartered Bank has launched a full Digital Bank on mobile dubbed "SC Mobile".

The launch is in fulfilment of the Bank’s determination to provide the best digital lifestyle for its clients.

This has been designed with continuous feedback from clients, incorporating innovative technology to allow clients to execute all banking activities from a mobile device.

Ms Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “the launch of the full digital bank is a key milestone in our digital transformation journey and underlines our commitment to the socio-economic development of Ghana."

The application enables clients to open a bank account and provide all verification documents by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process within minutes.

The process comes with free debit cards which entitles clients to the Bank’s 360’ rewards loyalty programme.

The debit cards would be delivered to the client via Ghana Post making it a complete digital on-boarding process without clients interfacing with a branch.

She said "digitisation remains at the heart of their business strategy and their continuous investment in this regard will significantly advance financial inclusion in the country.”

She said clients could execute all their banking transactions right from their mobile device.

Additionally, she said the Bank has digitised 70 client services from being branch-led to the mobile platform.

She said the launch of the digital bank comes with world class digital capabilities bringing greater convenience to clients enabling them to live their lives and passions whiles banking on the go with SC Mobile.

Mr Henry Baye, Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking, Ghana and West Africa said, “we are committed to satisfying the needs of our clients, having incorporated their feedback at each stage of the development process."

He said the new digital bank would deliver amazing experiences via a mobile device including digitizing 70 client service requests making banking simpler and even more convenient for their clients.

"Our clients can now live their lives and bank on the go without any disruptions making SC mobile users unstoppable,” he added.

He said through the launch the bank was offering secure banking services via mobile devices to meet rapidly changing client needs at the right scale.

Mr Baye said clients would continue to enjoy exclusive benefits from an increased number of alliances and partnerships spanning travel, shopping and dining.

Dr Settor Amediku, Head of Banking Systems, Bank of Ghana commended the management of the Standard Chartered Bank for the initiative that would revolutionise the banking industry.

He said the Central Bank for some time now has seen that Stanchart was working immensely to deepen the payment system.

"The Ghanaian payment system recently has been competitive and the Central Bank is happy to have Standchart on board, "he added.

The Head of Payment said the launch also represent another milestone in the transformation journey collectively embark upon in the industry.

He advised management of the bank that the launch should not be an end but they should vigorously embark on marketing to create awareness on the product.

He said the BoG was concerned about Cybersecurity, hence the directive on Cybersecurity for banks, adding IT officers should be on top of the game and management should put a lot of measures in place to continue to promote trust from their clients.

GNA