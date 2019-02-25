Standard Chartered launches full Digital Bank on mobile

By
Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA –
The Management of Standard Chartered Bank has launched a full Digital Bank on
mobile dubbed "SC Mobile".
The launch is in
fulfilment of the Bank’s determination to provide the best digital lifestyle
for its clients.
This has been designed
with continuous feedback from clients, incorporating innovative technology to
allow clients to execute all banking activities from a mobile device.
Ms Mansa Nettey, Chief
Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “the launch of the full
digital bank is a key milestone in our digital transformation journey and
underlines our commitment to the socio-economic development of Ghana."
The application
enables clients to open a bank account and provide all verification documents
by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process within
minutes.
The process comes with
free debit cards which entitles clients to the Bank’s 360’ rewards loyalty
programme.
The debit cards would
be delivered to the client via Ghana Post making it a complete digital
on-boarding process without clients interfacing with a branch.
She said
"digitisation remains at the heart of their business strategy and their
continuous investment in this regard will significantly advance financial
inclusion in the country.”
She said clients could
execute all their banking transactions right from their mobile device.
Additionally, she said
the Bank has digitised 70 client services from being branch-led to the mobile
platform.
She said the launch of
the digital bank comes with world class digital capabilities bringing greater
convenience to clients enabling them to live their lives and passions whiles
banking on the go with SC Mobile.
Mr Henry Baye,
Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking, Ghana and West Africa said, “we
are committed to satisfying the needs of our clients, having incorporated their
feedback at each stage of the development process."
He said the new
digital bank would deliver amazing experiences via a mobile device including
digitizing 70 client service requests making banking simpler and even more
convenient for their clients.
"Our clients can
now live their lives and bank on the go without any disruptions making SC
mobile users unstoppable,” he added.
He said through the
launch the bank was offering secure banking services via mobile devices to meet
rapidly changing client needs at the right scale.
Mr Baye said clients
would continue to enjoy exclusive benefits from an increased number of
alliances and partnerships spanning travel, shopping and dining.
Dr Settor Amediku,
Head of Banking Systems, Bank of Ghana commended the management of the Standard
Chartered Bank for the initiative that would revolutionise the banking
industry.
He said the Central
Bank for some time now has seen that Stanchart was working immensely to deepen
the payment system.
"The Ghanaian
payment system recently has been competitive and the Central Bank is happy to
have Standchart on board, "he added.
The Head of Payment
said the launch also represent another milestone in the transformation journey
collectively embark upon in the industry.
He advised management
of the bank that the launch should not be an end but they should vigorously
embark on marketing to create awareness on the product.
He said the BoG was
concerned about Cybersecurity, hence the directive on Cybersecurity for banks,
adding IT officers should be on top of the game and management should put a lot
of measures in place to continue to promote trust from their clients.
GNA
