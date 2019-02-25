Chemical seller grabbed over car fraud

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
A 56-year-old Chemical Seller, Mohammed Afful who allegedly defrauded Ms Hanna
Stella Bruce Adjei of GH¢61,000.00 under the pretext of facilitating the
purchase of 2014 Toyota Corolla model but failed has appeared before an Accra
Circuit Court.
Afful who has denied
the charge of defrauding by false pretences was said to have gone into hiding
since 2017 after collecting the money. Afful was however arrested from his
hideout the Central Region.
The court presided
over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Afful to bail in the sum of
GH¢65,000.00 with two sureties who are to be gainfully employed and to reappear
on April 8.
Chief Inspector
Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, prosecuting, said the complainant works with the Pharmacy
Council whiles Afful is a Chemical Seller and also deals in the sale of
vehicles.
He said in the year
2017, Afful went to the Pharmacy Council in Accra to renew his license of which
the complainant assisted him.
The Prosecution said
Afful overheard the complainant talking about the purchase of a car and
informed the complainant that he as well deal in vehicles and that anytime she
needed one she should not hesitate to contact him.
He said the
complainant informed Afful that she needed a 2014 Toyota Corolla Model to buy
of which Afful promised to import one at a cost of GH¢40,000.00 from Togo for
her.
Chief Inspector Agyei
said after collecting the money Afful promised to supply the vehicle within a
week.
He said three days
later Afful called the complainant that due to the depreciation of the cedi, he
needed extra GH¢3,000.00 so the complainant should top up the money which she
did through MTN Mobile Money.
The Prosecution said
after a week, Afful called the complainant that he has imported the vehicle and
that she needed to pay GH¢18,000.00 as custom duty on the vehicle.
He said two days
later, Afful asked the complainant to meet him at Dansoman to pick up the car
up but to the amazement of the complainant the vehicle was a 2010 Model so she
rejected it.
The Prosecution said
Afful then told the complainant that he was going to sell the 2010 model and
purchase a 2014 model for her.
Prosecution said Afful
after selling the 2010 model in June 2017, went into hiding and blocked his
mobile number.
He said in June last
year the complainant reported the incident to the Police but the Afful could
not be traced.
However, on February
15 this year, the Police had information that Afful was hiding in a village
known as Wasabiampa in the Ajumaku District in the Central Region.
Prosecution said the
accused on seeing the complainant with Policemen, took to his heels but he was
chased and arrested.
He said in his caution
statement Afful admitted the offence and pleaded with the Police to give him
time to refund the money.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article