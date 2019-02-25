Chemical seller grabbed over car fraud

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - A 56-year-old Chemical Seller, Mohammed Afful who allegedly defrauded Ms Hanna Stella Bruce Adjei of GH¢61,000.00 under the pretext of facilitating the purchase of 2014 Toyota Corolla model but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Afful who has denied the charge of defrauding by false pretences was said to have gone into hiding since 2017 after collecting the money. Afful was however arrested from his hideout the Central Region.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Afful to bail in the sum of GH¢65,000.00 with two sureties who are to be gainfully employed and to reappear on April 8.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, prosecuting, said the complainant works with the Pharmacy Council whiles Afful is a Chemical Seller and also deals in the sale of vehicles.

He said in the year 2017, Afful went to the Pharmacy Council in Accra to renew his license of which the complainant assisted him.

The Prosecution said Afful overheard the complainant talking about the purchase of a car and informed the complainant that he as well deal in vehicles and that anytime she needed one she should not hesitate to contact him.

He said the complainant informed Afful that she needed a 2014 Toyota Corolla Model to buy of which Afful promised to import one at a cost of GH¢40,000.00 from Togo for her.

Chief Inspector Agyei said after collecting the money Afful promised to supply the vehicle within a week.

He said three days later Afful called the complainant that due to the depreciation of the cedi, he needed extra GH¢3,000.00 so the complainant should top up the money which she did through MTN Mobile Money.

The Prosecution said after a week, Afful called the complainant that he has imported the vehicle and that she needed to pay GH¢18,000.00 as custom duty on the vehicle.

He said two days later, Afful asked the complainant to meet him at Dansoman to pick up the car up but to the amazement of the complainant the vehicle was a 2010 Model so she rejected it.

The Prosecution said Afful then told the complainant that he was going to sell the 2010 model and purchase a 2014 model for her.

Prosecution said Afful after selling the 2010 model in June 2017, went into hiding and blocked his mobile number.

He said in June last year the complainant reported the incident to the Police but the Afful could not be traced.

However, on February 15 this year, the Police had information that Afful was hiding in a village known as Wasabiampa in the Ajumaku District in the Central Region.

Prosecution said the accused on seeing the complainant with Policemen, took to his heels but he was chased and arrested.

He said in his caution statement Afful admitted the offence and pleaded with the Police to give him time to refund the money.

GNA