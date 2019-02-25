Court upheld objection to tender document through Prosecution witness

By
Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA –
An Accra High Court on Monday upheld an objection raised by the prosecution in
the case involving Dr Stephen Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer of
COCOBOD and one other for documents to be tendered through its witness.
The court presided
over by Justice Clemence Honyenugah, an Appeal Court Judge sitting as an
additional High Court Judge said upon hearing objection for and against
tendering of the documents, he was of the view that the counsel for the accused
person should have applied for an order to compelled the authors of the said
document to appear in court and subject them to scrutiny.
The court said the
document sought to be tendered through the prosecution witness is a committee’s
report and its attachment filed on the orders of the Court after a committee
set up by COCOBOD to investigate the circumstance that resulted in some pages
missing from documents filed in the case.
The Judge said the
document was a committee report that the witness never appeared before or
testified, adding that the witness has also disputed certain signatures of the
authors of the committee report.
The court said it
would be unfair or against the rules of procedure in court to admit such a
document through the witness under the circumstances.
Justice Honyenugah
said the authors of the document were still available and could have been
invited to tender the document in issue to determine its trustworthiness or
otherwise.
“The document is also
not the handmade of the witness,” he stressed.
He said the witness
never admitted being a member or testified to the committee to enable his
credibility to be tested.
He said it was his
opinion that the authors of the report were still in their official employment
and admitting the document in this way would offend the hearsay rule in the
Evidence Act.
“The document is a
committee report and its attachment written by officials of the Cocoa Research
Institute of Ghana (CRIG), who are still in their official employment and they
will have been better witnesses to tender the document in evidence,” he said.
He said even though
the witness was an officer of CRIG, he had not been served or noticed to
testify in that capacity and in any case, he was neither a party or appeared
before the committee.
He said it would be
unfair to tender a document through a witness, who does not know anything about
the document.
Mrs Yvonne
Attakora-Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution representing the State in
her objection had said the witness has never denied the document the counsel
for the accused sought to tender through him.
She said the fact that
lawyers for CRIG filed a document before the court does not mean they could be
admitted through the witness, adding that documents file in the court ought to
be admitted through the right witnesses.
Mr Benson Nutsukpui,
lawyer for Mr Seidu Agongo Chief Executive Officer of Agricult Ghana who is
also the second accused said it was their position that the witness previously
tendered in evidence official documents he did not author.
He said it was
therefore not the position of the law that unless one authors a document before
it could be tendered through him.
Mr Nutsukpui in a
cross-examination of Dr Alfred Arthur, a Scientist at CRIG asked the witness,
whether when he collected the report from the chairman of the Committee on
Testing Chemicals and Machines (CTCM) he knew the committee existed.
The witness admitted
and said at the time he was a member of the committee.
Mr Nutsukpui asked the
witness that when he told the Criminal Investigations Department, that the lead
author of the scientific test report was the officer, who would submit the
report, you knew it existed? The witness
agreed and said in 2013 he was a member so he knew that.
The Defence Counsel
again pointed out to the witness that Dr F. M. Amoah, the then Executive Director
of CRIG in his evidence in court stated that one of the first things he did
when he assumed office in 2009 was to set up the CTCM.
The witness in answer
said that in 2009 he was not in the employment of COCOBOD, so he would not know
that.
Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo
are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully
causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public
officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.
They have both pleaded
not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 each self-recognisance
bail.
The Court adjourned
the trial to Monday, March 4, for continuation.
GNA
