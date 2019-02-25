Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon to be launched on Tuesday

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The launch of the second edition of the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM), is slated for Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

The launch which would be held at the Head Office of StarTimes Ghana Limited, Airport, Accra would see details of this year's marathon announced.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Mpraeso Baamuhene of Kwahu Traditional Council, would grace the occasion as well as the the 2018 Winner of the KEMM, Mattew Vikuba Nantiere, who recently participated in the Lagos City Marathon.

Over 1000 athletes are expected to compete in this year's marathon and numerous prizes to be won by participants.

